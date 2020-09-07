Anderson (2-3) took the loss to the Indians on Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks across five-plus innings. He struck out one.

After allowing just three runs across 12 innings during his Aug. 19 and Aug. 24 starts, Anderson has now been tagged for eight runs over just 10 frames in his last two outings. The southpaw had an opportunity to notch a quality start when he went out for the sixth inning, but he allowed a pair of hits to start the frame before being pulled and later charged with two more runs. He will look to bounce back when he takes the ball Saturday against the Cubs.