Anderson (hamstring) pitched three shutout innings versus Miami on Sunday. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three in a no-decision.

Anderson only threw 52 pitches (31 strikes) in his return from a two-week absence with a strained right hamstring. He's posted a 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 20.1 innings this season. Anderson may still face a limited workload for another start or two as he gets back up to speed. He lines up to face Atlanta next weekend.