Anderson (knee) simulated several innings in the bullpen Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson has been on the injured list since June 22 due to a bone bruise in his right knee, but he should be ready to rejoin the Brewers' rotation Tuesday following his successful throwing session. In his six starts prior to his injury, the southpaw posted a 4.88 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 24 innings.
