Anderson (knee) threw a bullpen session Monday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.
Anderson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bone bruise in his right knee Tuesday, but he isn't expected to have a lengthy stay on the injured list. The Brewers haven't announced when he could rejoin the starting rotation, but he could ramp up his workload in the near future ahead of his return.
