Anderson (2-2) picked up the win Monday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk across six innings pitched. He struck out three.

The left-hander has picked up a pair of wins while giving up just three runs across 12 innings in his last two starts. The Reds picked up their runs on solo homers from Curt Casali in the sixth and Eugenio Suarez in the seventh. Anderson, who has ERA down to 3.52 on the campaign, will look to stay sharp when he toes the rubber Saturday against the Pirates.