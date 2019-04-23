Brewers' Brett Lawrie: Resumes baseball activities

Lawrie (undisclosed) has resumed baseball activities at the Brewers' extended spring training complex, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.

Lawrie needed some time to get his body back into baseball shape after signing with the Brewers in early February, but he has now reached that point, and confirmed that by posting a video on his Instagram account. Lawrie still has a ways to go in his recovery, but GM David Stearns said Lawrie is "on plan," and the Brewers are hoping to assign him to an affiliate at some point this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories