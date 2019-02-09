Brewers' Brett Lawrie: Resumes career with Milwaukee
Lawrie announced Saturday via his personal Instagram account that he has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Brewers. Per Robert Murray of The Athletic, Lawrie's contract contains a club option for 2020 and is worth a maximum of $7 million.
Lawrie has been out of baseball since being released by the White Sox in March 2017, though likely not as a result of any lack of interest from teams. Still just 29 years old and with a career .261/.315/.419 batting line (100 wRC+) in the majors, Lawrie makes for a high-upside, low-stakes flier for the Brewers, who previously nabbed the Canadian with the 16th overall pick in the 2008 first-year player draft. It's unclear if Lawrie's deal includes an invitation to big-league camp, but he'll probably first need to prove himself in the high minors regardless after a lengthy layoff from professional baseball.
