Brewers' Brett Phillips: Appears in line for extended opportunity
Phillips may be in line for a long look in center field after Keon Broxton was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.
The 23-year-old homered in Friday's loss, his second home run in his last five games, while Broxton was just 3-for-his-last-50 with 22 strikeouts. Strikeouts have been a problem for Phillips too, not just at the major-league level but at Double- and Triple-A as well, but he has shown some improvement lately with just two strikeouts in his last 10 plate appearances. Hernan Perez could also see some starts in center field.
