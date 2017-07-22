Phillips went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Phillies.

Phillips smashed his second homer of the season to put the Brewers on the board in the second inning of a losing effort. In his two stints with the big club this season, Phillips hasn't seen enough at-bats to warrant use in most weekly lineups, but he's been productive when he's received opportunities. When he's in the starting nine, Phillips' .545 slugging percentage might be enough to make him worthy of a low-cost dart throw in daily leagues.