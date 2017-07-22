Brewers' Brett Phillips: Blasts second homer of season Friday
Phillips went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Phillies.
Phillips smashed his second homer of the season to put the Brewers on the board in the second inning of a losing effort. In his two stints with the big club this season, Phillips hasn't seen enough at-bats to warrant use in most weekly lineups, but he's been productive when he's received opportunities. When he's in the starting nine, Phillips' .545 slugging percentage might be enough to make him worthy of a low-cost dart throw in daily leagues.
More News
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Hits first career home run in loss•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Will join Brewers on Friday•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Heads back to big leagues•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Returned to minors•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: In lineup for MLB debut Monday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...