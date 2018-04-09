Brewers' Brett Phillips: Called up to majors
Phillips was called up to the majors Monday to replace the injured Christian Yelich (oblique).
Phillips has some promise, though he's unlikely to play a large role for the Brewers unless someone else gets injured, as Milwaukee still has three quality outfielders in Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Domingo Santana. Yelich isn't expected to be out long and is eligible to return April 15, so the most likely outcome for Phillips is that he'll be a bench outfielder for a week before returning to the minors.
More News
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Facing uphill battle to make big club•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Connects for fourth homer•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Collects three hits Saturday•
-
Brewers' Brett Phillips: Sees boost in playing time•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...