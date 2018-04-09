Phillips was called up to the majors Monday to replace the injured Christian Yelich (oblique).

Phillips has some promise, though he's unlikely to play a large role for the Brewers unless someone else gets injured, as Milwaukee still has three quality outfielders in Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Domingo Santana. Yelich isn't expected to be out long and is eligible to return April 15, so the most likely outcome for Phillips is that he'll be a bench outfielder for a week before returning to the minors.