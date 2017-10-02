Phillips went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

The usual caveats about September pitching apply, but Phillips went on a strong run to close the season, recording 13 hits in his final 37 at-bats (.351 average). Lewis Brinson looks like the center fielder of the future for Milwaukee, but Phillips overtook Keon Broxton for the job late in the campaign and put himself in position to earn a spot on the 2018 Opening Day roster.