Play

Phillips went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Saturday's performance upped Phillips' slash line over 98 games with Colorado Springs to .316/.386/.595, good for a .981 OPS. He's not doing all his damage in the thin Colorado air either, hitting .292 and posting an .897 OPS in 54 away Triple-A games. He got 15 big-league games under his belt earlier this season and figures to rejoin the Brewers when rosters expand Sept. 1, serving as either the team's fourth or fifth outfielder.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast