Phillips went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Saturday's performance upped Phillips' slash line over 98 games with Colorado Springs to .316/.386/.595, good for a .981 OPS. He's not doing all his damage in the thin Colorado air either, hitting .292 and posting an .897 OPS in 54 away Triple-A games. He got 15 big-league games under his belt earlier this season and figures to rejoin the Brewers when rosters expand Sept. 1, serving as either the team's fourth or fifth outfielder.