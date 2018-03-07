Phillips' chances of breaking camp with the Brewers took a hit following the team's acquisitions of veteran outfielders Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain during the offseason, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 23-year-old Phillips made his big-league debut last season, logging four separate stints with the Brewers and slashing .276/.351/.448 with four home runs, five stolen bases and quality outfield defense in 37 games. While that performance appeared to put him in good shape to open the 2018 campaign in the majors, the presence of Cain, Yelich, Ryan Braun and Domingo Santana in the outfield likely leaves just one spot available between Phillips and Keon Broxton. In the early stages of Cactus League play, Broxton has been the better performer of the two, going 4-for-15 with a home run and 8:6 K:BB, while Phillips has slumped to a 2-for-19 showing at the plate.