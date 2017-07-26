Brewers' Brett Phillips: Hits bench versus lefty Wednesday
Phillips is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals.
With left-hander Gio Gonzalez taking the hill for Washington, Phillips will get a night off. Although he was initially tabbed for an uptick in playing time with Keon Broxton sent back to the minors, Phillips may split time with recent callup Lewis Brinson, who will replace him in the lineup Wednesday.
