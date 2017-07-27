Phillips was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Between the ascension of Lewis Brinson and the club's need to add new acquisition Anthony Swarzak to the active roster, Phillips became Milwaukee's odd man out. He has shown flashes of power but has just a .229/.289/.429 batting line in 15 games for the Brewers, so they'll let him take everyday at-bats at Colorado Springs until they find themselves in need of another outfielder. Expect Brinson, who hit his first major league home run Wednesday night, to take the majority of the playing time in center field with Phillips gone.