Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Phillips appeared in 37 games with the Brewers in 2017, hitting .276/.351/.448 with four home runs and 12 RBI. He just wasn't able to crack the Opening Day roster with the offseason additions of Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain, but should get another chance to prove his worth at the major-league level in the near future.