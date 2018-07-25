Brewers' Brett Phillips: Optioned to Triple-A
Phillips was sent back down to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
In order to make room for Freddy Peralta on the active roster, Phillies will journey back to the minors. Across six games with the team during his recent cup of coffee in the big leagues, Phillies went 2-for-8 with four RBI, two walks and two runs scored. Look for him to return to the fold later this year, though the club's outfield depth remains a significant obstacle in his fantasy value.
