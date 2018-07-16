Brewers' Brett Phillips: Plates four in starting role
Phillips went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBI in the Brewers' 7-6 loss to the Pirates on Sunday.
Promoted earlier in the day from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Phillips entered Milwaukee's starting lineup for just the second time all season and produced the teams two biggest hits of the afternoon. His bases-clearing triple in the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie and his RBI single in the top of the 10th staked the team to a 6-5 advantage, but the bullpen couldn't preserve the lead on either occasion. Despite the clutch performance, Phillips doesn't look to be in store for ample playing time out of the All-Star break with the Brewers likely to get at least one of Ryan Braun (back) or Eric Thames (hamstring) back from the disabled list soon.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...