Phillips went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBI in the Brewers' 7-6 loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

Promoted earlier in the day from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Phillips entered Milwaukee's starting lineup for just the second time all season and produced the teams two biggest hits of the afternoon. His bases-clearing triple in the eighth inning broke a 2-2 tie and his RBI single in the top of the 10th staked the team to a 6-5 advantage, but the bullpen couldn't preserve the lead on either occasion. Despite the clutch performance, Phillips doesn't look to be in store for ample playing time out of the All-Star break with the Brewers likely to get at least one of Ryan Braun (back) or Eric Thames (hamstring) back from the disabled list soon.