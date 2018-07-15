Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.

Phillips may only be in store for a brief stay with the big club, which could welcome back Eric Thames (hamstring) and/or Ryan Braun (back) from the 10-day disabled list after the All-Star break to restore depth in the outfield. The 24-year-old has previously made nine appearances for the Brewers this season, going 2-for-14 with nine strikeouts over those contests.

