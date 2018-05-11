Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.

Phillips will head back to the minors in order to receive everyday at-bats while making room for Brandon Woodruff on the active roster. During his latest stint with the team, Phillips went 1-for-7 with five strikeouts in seven plate appearances since the beginning of May. Expect to see Phillips return to Milwaukee again in the near future, though it's unlikely he will make an impact in 2018 barring an injury to one or two of the club's outfielders.