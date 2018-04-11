Brewers' Brett Phillips: Sent back to minors
The Brewers optioned Phillips to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
The Brewers have leaned heavily on their bullpen after playing extra-inning games the past two nights, so adding another reliever to the active roster was a greater priority than keeping another reserve outfielder in Phillips around. Phillips played in both of the first two games of the series in St. Louis, going 1-for-7 with four strikeouts.
