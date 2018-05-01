Brewers' Brett Phillips: Up for at least a day
Phillips was called up to Milwaukee on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Phillips is up to replace Brandon Woodruff, but he may not be up for long. Woodruff was expected to be sent down for Wade Miley on Wednesday, so this move might just be a way to get the Brewers an extra bench bat for a day. Phillips went 1-for-7 in a previous short stint with the Brewers in April. He's hitting .288/.434/.455 through 21 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs.
