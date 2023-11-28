Hicklen signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He's been given an invitation to spring training as part of the deal. Hicklen received a cup of coffee in the majors with the Royals in 2022 but spent all of 2023 at the Triple-A level between the Kansas City and Philadelphia organizations, posting an .804 OPS. He'll compete for a reserve outfielder job this spring but is likely headed to Triple-A Nashville.