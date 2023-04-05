Anderson went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and six RBI during Tuesday's 9-0 win against the Mets.
The 29-year-old delivered his first long ball of the season in Monday's blowout victory over New York, and he connected again twice to power Milwaukee's offense Tuesday. Anderson hit just eight home runs in 98 games for the Marlins last season, but he's off to a hot start with the Brewers in 2023.
