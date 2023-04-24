Anderson went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Anderson opened the scoring for the Brewers in the fourth with a shot to right center and then tacked on another in the eighth. They were his fourth and fifth homers on the year, and his first time leaving the yard since his multi-homer game against the Mets on April 4. The 30-year-old got off to a blistering start to the year but has not maintained consistency so far. He's now raised his line to .280/.364/.533 and has 18 RBI, 15 runs and a 11:24 BB:K over 88 plate appearances.