Anderson went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-0 victory over the Mets.

Anderson crushed a Carlos Carrasco offering to center in the fourth inning with a runner on to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead. That's the first homer of the season for the right-handed hitter, and the first for Anderson as a member of the Brewers. With Luis Urias (hamstring) on the shelf, Anderson is expected to receive most of his playing time at the hot corner over the next two months.