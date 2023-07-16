The Brewers placed Anderson (back) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson has been dealing with back discomfort and it's now come to light that he has a strain in his lower back, so he will be sidelined indefinitely. Jahmai Jones was recalled in a corresponding move while Andruw Monasterio will get the start at third base in Sunday's series finale in Cincinnati.
