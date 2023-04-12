Anderson is not in the starting for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Anderson will take a seat against Drey Jameson and the Diamondbacks for the series finale against Arizona. Mike Brosseau gets the start at third base and will hit ninth while Joey Wiemer will play right field and hit in the eighth spot.
More News
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Clubs two homers, drives in six•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Hits first homer in blowout•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Settling back in at hot corner•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Will see bulk of starts in RF•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Racking up hits this spring•
-
Brewers' Brian Anderson: Expected to play primarily at 3B•