Anderson will play right field "quite a bit" at the start of the season for the Brewers, manager Craig Counsell told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com on Wednesday.

It seemed when Anderson was first signed back in January that the plan was to play him primarily at third base as Luis Urias slid over to second. However, Tyrone Taylor's (elbow) injury created an opening in right field and Brice Turang seized the second base gig, allowing Urias to stay at third and Anderson to play right. His leash figures to be pretty short, though, as the Brewers have some talented young outfielders waiting at Triple-A Nashville and also Jesse Winker available to play the outfield when he's not at designated hitter.