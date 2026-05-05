Turang went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Turang did his part in sparking a comeback, blasting a two-run homer in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to three. It marked his fifth long ball and fourth three-hit effort of the year, as the second baseman has carried over his breakout 2025 campaign into a hot start to 2026. Through 31 games, the 26-year-old is hitting .304 with a .956 OPS, cementing himself as one of the most consistent and productive hitters in the Brewers lineup.