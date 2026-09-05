Turang went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 10-7 win over the Reds.

Dropped down to sixth in the order due to a prolonged slump that had seen Turang sag to a .174/.262/.239 slash line since the beginning of August, the second baseman seemed to relish being in a run-producing spot rather than setting the table, as he ripped a two-run double off the right-field wall in the third inning that just missed leaving the yard. A 10-run eruption from the Milwaukee offense will likely ensure manager Pat Murphy avoids any further tinkering for now, so Turang should get a chance to settle into his new spot. Despite his late-season slump, his 82 RBI are a new career high, and he's one homer shy of tying the career-best 18 he launched last year.