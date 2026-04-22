Turang went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Tuesday's 12-4 win over the Tigers.

A bases-loaded single in the second inning brought home two runs, and Turang added two more RBI with a single in the seven and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The second baseman had a breakout 2025, but he may not have found his ceiling yet -- through 20 games to begin the current campaign he's slashing .307/.430/.560 with 10 extra-base hits including four homers, plus six steals, 18 RBI and 19 runs.