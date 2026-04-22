Brewers' Brice Turang: Drives in four in Tuesday's rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turang went 2-for-5 with four RBI in Tuesday's 12-4 win over the Tigers.
A bases-loaded single in the second inning brought home two runs, and Turang added two more RBI with a single in the seven and a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The second baseman had a breakout 2025, but he may not have found his ceiling yet -- through 20 games to begin the current campaign he's slashing .307/.430/.560 with 10 extra-base hits including four homers, plus six steals, 18 RBI and 19 runs.
More News
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Drives in three runs Saturday•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Another three-hit game•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: First multi-homer day of 2026•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Brice Turang: Sitting with ankle/foot issue•