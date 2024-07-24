Turang went 1-for-2 with a walk, one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Cubs.

Offense was at a premium Tuesday, and Turang's RBI single in the eighth inning was the lone run of the game. The second baseman has gone just 2-for-18 with four RBI over four contests since the All-Star break. He's gone 14 games without a multi-hit effort, but he's enough of a speed threat to stay atop the order even when he's not hitting at his best. For the year, Turang has 31 steals, six home runs, 42 RBI, 47 runs scored and a .268/.332/.376 slash line over 97 contests.