Turang went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 12-1 win over the Rockies.

Turang did a little bit of everything in this productive effort. He's hit well in August, going 9-for-20 (.450) with two homers, three steals and seven RBI over seven contests this month. The infielder is now slashing .225/.297/.345 with six homers, 14 steals, 27 RBI, 28 runs scored, eight doubles and three triples over 296 plate appearances this season. He got the start at shortstop Monday with Willy Adames resting, but Turang has seen the bulk of his playing time at second base lately.