Turang went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 8-1 win over Washington.

Turang went back-to-back with Jackson Chourio for consecutive eighth-inning homers, giving the Brewers some insurance runs. The long ball was Turang's sixth of the season, and his first since June 22. The second baseman will head into the All-Star break in a minor slump, having just five hits in 38 at-bats over his last 11 contests.