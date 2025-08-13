Turang (finger) will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Turang went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 14-0 win before being lifted in the bottom of the sixth inning for a pinch hitter while he tended to a pinkie injury. The Brewers held a 12-run lead at the time of Turang's departure, so the score may have played a factor in his early removal more so than the injury. The second baseman made enough progress in his recovery overnight to re-enter the lineup for a day game Wednesday as the Brewers look to extend their winning streak to 12.