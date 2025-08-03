Turang went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored during Saturday's 8-2 win over Washington.

Turang did not play in Friday's series opener after going 1-for-10 with an RBI and three strikeouts during the Brewers' previous series against the Cubs. He was much better at the plate in Saturday's contest, recording at least three hits for the seventh time this season that was highlighted by his RBI double in the eighth. Turang is slashing .275/.342/.371 with 19 steals, six home runs, 45 RBI and 63 runs scored over 446 plate appearances this season.