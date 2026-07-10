Brewers' Brice Turang: Homers, swipes bag Thursday

Turang went 2-for-5 with a home run, a stolen base, two total runs and two total RBI in an 8-4 victory versus St. Louis on Thursday.

Turang singled home a run in the third inning and plated himself with a 419-foot solo shot to center field in the seventh. He added a stolen base, marking the third time this season he's homered and swiped a bag in the same contest. Fantasy managers likely remember the early portion of Turang's career when he was all speed and little power, but that's no longer the case. After belting a career-high 18 long balls over 156 regular-season games last year, he's on pace to exceed that mark with 13 home runs across 88 contests so far this season. Turang has added a .269/.361/.462 slash line, 65 runs, 56 RBI and 15 steals to further cement his status as one of fantasy's top second basemen.