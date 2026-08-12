Brewers' Brice Turang: Included in lineup in series finale

Turang (thumb) will start at second base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Padres, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Turang played the entirety of Tuesday's 11-2 loss before Brewers manager Pat Murphy revealed after the contest that the infielder had been dealing with a sprained thumb. According to McCalvy, Murphy issued a retraction when he spoke to the media Wednesday, noting that he meant outfielder Jackson Chourio had been playing through the thumb issue rather than Turang. With that in mind, fantasy managers should have no reservations about including Turang in lineups while he's staged an impressive follow-up to his breakout 2025 campaign. He'll head into Wednesday's contest with a .269 average, 16 home runs, 16 stolen bases, 75 RBI and 74 runs through 114 games.