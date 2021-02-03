The Brewers announced Wednesday that Turang will attend big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old is among a handful of the Brewers' top prospects who will get the opportunity to showcase his skills at big-league camp before likely being reassigned to the minors shortly before Opening Day. Since the 2020 minor-league season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Turang's last affiliated ball action came in 2019, when he split time between Low-A Wisconsin and High-A Carolina. Though Turang provided a lowly .707 OPS between the two levels, the Brewers could still choose to have him open 2021 at Double-A Biloxi to make up for the lost developmental year.