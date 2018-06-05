Brewers' Brice Turang: Lands with Brewers at No. 21 overall
The Brewers have selected Turang with the 21st overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A year ago, Turang was a good bet to be a top-five pick in this draft, but he hasn't dominated during his senior season in the manner of a typical top high school pick. He flashes average to above-average tools across the board, and most evaluators give him a good shot at sticking at shortstop. However, he may not be truly great at any one aspect of the game. There is a chance he develops an above-average hit tool, and if that happens, a modicum of pop could come with it, although at 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, he is unlikely to ever be a 20-homer threat, even as he fills out. From a fantasy perspective, his most appealing trait might be his plus speed at shortstop -- only six MLB shortstops stole more than 15 bases in 2017.
