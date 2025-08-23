Turang is tentatively in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against San Francisco, but he's testing out how his wrist feels while swinging before confirming he can play, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Turang was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday and remained in the game. However, the wrist doesn't appear to be 100 percent. Turang will go through pregame warmups to make sure he can play, but he's tentatively penciled into Saturday's lineup.