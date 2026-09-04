Turang will start at second base and bat sixth in Friday's game versus the Reds.

It's the first time all season that Turang has hit lower than third in the Brewers' lineup. The 26-year-old is slashing just .174/.262/.239 with one home run and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate since the beginning of August. Turang missed four games in mid-August with left knee discomfort, and Brewers manager Pat Murphy admitted Friday that the knee issue still affects the second baseman, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. However, there do not appear to be any plans at this time for Turang to miss any additional games.