Turang went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Padres while also drawing a walk.

Turang reached base four times in the contest, topping things off with a ninth-inning grand slam to bring Milwaukee back within two runs of the Padres. The grand slam was the second of his career and he's now collected at least one RBI in three consecutive games. Turang has also recorded multiple hits in three straight and is now batting .296 on the campaign with five homers and 31 RBI and 26 stolen bases. Perhaps the only downside is that he's also been caught stealing in each of his last three attempts, including twice on Saturday.