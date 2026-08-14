Brewers' Brice Turang: Not in Friday's lineup

Turang is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Friday.

Turang is working through some pain in his left knee, preventing him from being in the lineup for the first two games of the series against the two-time defending World Series champions. Turang is considered day-to-day, though how his knee reacts to on-field work Saturday will be key to whether he needs a stint on the injured list, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. David Hamilton will start at second base and bat eighth in Turang's absence.