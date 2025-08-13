Turang was removed from Tuesday's game against the Pirates due to a pinky injury, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Pat Murphy said after the game that Turang's finger was giving him trouble before Tuesday's contest. However, it seems the Platinum Glover's removal in the seventh inning had more to do with the fact that the Brewers were already leading 12-0 at that point. Because he was able to play through his injury Tuesday and hit a home run off Paul Skenes in the process -- Turang's fourth homer in five games -- the 25-year-old may be able to stick in the lineup when the Brewers go for the series sweep Wednesday.