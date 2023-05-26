site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Brice Turang: Out versus southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
May 26, 2023
at
5:44 pm ET
•
1 min read
Turang isn't starting Friday against the Giants.
Turang will take a seat Friday as the Giants roll out left-hander Alex Wood to begin the game. Owen Miller will move to second base in Turang's place, moving Brian Anderson in to third base and allowing Tyrone Taylor to start in right field while batting eighth.
