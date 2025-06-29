Turang went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

The second baseman delivered a standout performance in Saturday's win, driving in the game's first run with an RBI single in the first inning and later tacking on an RBI double in the fifth inning -- both off Antonio Senzatela. Turang is putting together a strong third MLB season, highlighted by a scorching 15-game stretch during which he's hitting .400/.413/.533 with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI and a ten-game hitting streak.