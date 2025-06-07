Turang went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Padres.

The steal was Turang's 15th of the year, and he's now posted at least one hit in six of his last seven games. Over his last 11 outings, the speedy second baseman is batting .306 (11-for-36) with four doubles, four RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases. Turang ranks seventh in the National League in stolen bases thus far, but he has just one home run since April 9 and just four on the season.