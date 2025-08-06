Turang went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Atlanta.

The steal was his 20th of 2025, a mark he's reached in three straight seasons. Turang's activity on the basepaths had taken a big step back from last year, when he went 50-for-56 in stolen base attempts, but his overall production has improved. Through 108 games, he's slashing .276/.341/.383 -- career highs in all three categories -- with eight homers, 50 RBI and 65 runs.